MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District (BID) #21 announced upcoming leadership changes on Thursday, including a new CEO for the first time in the organization’s history.

Beth Weirick plans to step down as CEO on June 27. She has been the organization’s only executive director and chief executive officer since its founding in 1998.

Matt Dorner, Milwaukee Downtown’s Economic Development Director will succeed Weirick. The two will work together during the transition period over the next six months.

“Beth cultivated partnerships, initiated high-impact development projects and advocated for policies that have enriched the area’s economic landscape, resulting in substantial tax base growth and real estate development,” Tammy Babisch, board chair of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 said in a statement. “She believed in a high quality of life for all, forging a public-private collaboration that netted a Community Intervention Team that remains a model for urban centers across the nation.”

Weirick is responsible for creating crews like public service ambassadors and a graffiti removal team. She started Milwaukee Downtown’s core events – Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, Downtown Dining Week, Downtown Employee Appreciation Week and Taste & Toast.

Weirick has been recognized with various accolades, including “Milwaukeean of the Year” by the Shepherd Express and “40 Under 40” and a “Milwaukee Woman of Influence” by the Milwaukee Business Journal.

“My journey with Milwaukee Downtown has been filled with passion, purpose and countless moments that I will cherish forever,” said Weirick. “I will be forever grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by my board, stakeholders, community partners and team.”

Dorner takes on the top leadership role after a decade leading Milwaukee Downtown’s economic development efforts. The central business district has seen over $9 billion in completed, under construction and proposed projects since 2015 and 7,800 new jobs in downtown since 2020.

“It’s an honor to be selected as Milwaukee Downtown’s next CEO,” said Dorner. “I look forward to continuing to serve our stakeholders and bring added value to the strides that have already been made.”

Other staff changes are happening this year, including the creation of a new position: Rachel Farina joined Milwaukee Downtown this month as Director of Communications. Farina previously served as a marketing, communications and public relations liaison for Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 since 2003.

Isabel Ullrich has been promoted to Marketing, Events and Social Media Director from a manager position.