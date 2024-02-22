WEST ALLIS — West Allis police need help locating a teen believed to be with a registered sex offender. 14-year-old Leila Gutierrez was last seen on Friday, February 9 in the area of 70th and Becher St. in West Allis.

Leila Gutierrez, courtesy of West Allis Police Department

Gutierrez is believed to be with 33-year-old male Joshua Wells. Wells is a registered sex offender and is not suppose to have any contact with any juvenile under the age of 16. Wells has an active felony warrant out for his arrest for violation of the sex offender registry.

Joshua S. Wells, courtesy of West Allis Police Department

Gutierrez is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 1 inches, and 110 lbs. with long brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what she was last wearing when she disappeared. There’s also no description of any vehicle Gutierrez or Wells might be traveling in.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of either Gutierrez or Wells, please contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.