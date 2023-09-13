MILWAUKEE – Severe thunderstorms are passing by Southeast Wisconsin this morning over Lake Michigan, and one cell created a massive waterspout visible from downtown Milwaukee.

WTMJ Meteorologist Craig Koplien captured the video around 8:30 this morning:

Another photo gives good perspective to how large the waterspout was:

A Marine Warning is in effect this morning for Lake Michigan nearshore and open waters to mid lake from Port Washington down to Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. The National Weather Service says waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

While the current track for these storms keeps them out over open water, we’ll continue to monitor their path should any warnings be issued for Racine or Kenosha Counties.