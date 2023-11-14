MILWAUKEE — It’s been an uncharacteristically warm start to November, culminating with near-record-highs projected for Wednesday, November 15 in the Milwaukee area, according to Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky.

During an appearance on Wisconsin’s Morning News, Niznansky explained that a culmination of high overhead pressure, calm winds and clear skies contributed to a colder morning in the greater Milwaukee area. However, that’s expected to pass with temperatures extending into the 60s on Tuesday afternoon.

As previously mentioned, parts of the region could expect near-record-high temperatures for mid-November on Wednesday with Niznansky expecting heat to reach around 67 degrees. The record-high for this time of year is 69 degrees Fahrenheit, placing tomorrow’s warmth on the precipice of unprecedented territory.

That temperature is expected to fall off Thursday when a cold front re-enters the area leading to some rain on Friday morning. Still, temperatures are expected to hover near the 48-degree mark — a quaint mark by Milwaukee’s standards for mid-November.

Filling in for Vince Vitrano, who’s on assignment in Washington D.C. with Milwaukee-area Jewish community members attending the ‘March for Israel’ rally — John Mercure of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News asked Niznansky about the boxelder bugs that are still surviving near the side of his home.

Niznansky said that John is not the only person in Southeast Wisconsin who’s having this problem — it’s increasingly common given the weather this Fall. He speculated that the streak of mid-80s weather in early October coincided with perfect timing for some of those bugs to hide in or near people’s homes.

The boxelder bugs are “living rent-free in your house,” Niznansky joked to Mercure. Nonetheless, the cold is inevitable in Wisconsin and sooner than later, these bugs will fade into the winter.

