What does it take to run the top fine dining restaurant in the State of Wisconsin and the 3rd Street Market Hall, a downtown celebration of Milwaukee’s best cuisine and culture?

How does a local businessman view the impact of the RNC on Milwaukee’s hospitality industry?

Omar Shaikh, who runs some of the most interesting and unique dining experiences in the City of Milwaukee, sat down with Decision Wisconsin podcast host Steve Scaffidi, for a look into Milwaukee’s restaurant scene and what the summer of 2024 will look like from a business perspective.

