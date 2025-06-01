MILWAUKEE — Two large residential fires displaced dozens of tenants and left two people with injuries on Sunday.

A four-unit building near 87th St. and Villard Ave. was heavily damaged after catching fire around 2 a.m. One firefighter and one resident suffered minor injuries. 14 people from that building are without a home.

Then a 14-unit building near 45th St. and Hampton Ave. went up in flames around 11:45 a.m. No injuries were reported in that fire. The American Red Cross is helping some of the 23 displaced residents at the St. Paul Lutheran Church on 28th St. and Wisconsin Ave.

According to Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Aaron Lipski, neither building had sprinklers.

We NEED to stop sacrificing SURVIVABILITY for AFFORDABILITY. — Aaron Lipski (@alipski1) June 1, 2025

The lack of building code requirements for sprinklers in older buildings has come under scrutiny after a deadly Mother’s Day fire killed five people.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.