MILWAUKEE — After nine years, the executive director of the Milwaukee Art Museum is stepping down.

Marcelle Polednik says that “[l]eading the Milwaukee Art Museum has been an extraordinary honor, but I believe the time has come for new leadership to guide its next chapter. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve built over the past nine years, and confident that the Museum is on a strong path forward—artistically, operationally and financially.”

She was chosen as the inaugural Donna and Donald Baumgartner Director in 2016 after a national search, but did not provide any specific reasons for leaving.

During her time leading the Museum, they “took important strategic steps forward, including adopting a new vision, mission, and set of core institutional values focused on ensuring the Museum is well-positioned to extend its leadership across existing and new generations of visitors. The Museum has continued to build its financial strength through an increased endowment, and has expanded its base of individual philanthropic support locally, regionally and nationally.”

A global search for the next director of the Milwaukee Art Museum will be led by a search committee led by the Board’s Vice President and Chair Elect Andy Nunemaker.