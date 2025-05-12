MILWAUKEE — 620 WTMJ is once again teaming up with the Brewers Community Foundation for their annual Pet Supplies Drive to benefit the animals of the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The 2025 Drive For Charity is looking for fans to bring pet food, toys, and other supplies to the Cooper parking lot near Helfaer Field — just outside of American Family Field — from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST on Thursday, May 15.

620 WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga will also be on-site speaking with fans, covering the event, and making live appearances on-air to discuss the turnout. You’ll even get to meet her dog: Hamilton!

Fans who donate at least $10 or eligible pet supplies will receive collectible Trevor Megill pin. The first 200 fans who donate in person will also receive two free tickets vouchers for the 2025 season and a Racine Sausages water bottle.

If you can’t make the drive through on May 15, there will be plenty of opportunities to still show your support. Fans can donate pet supplies during the May 16th – 18th homestand against the Minnesota Twins at donation tables located inside American Family Field at the Potawatomi (right-field), home plate and left-field gate entrances.

You can also donate $10 online at brewers.com/driveforcharity OR use the QR code below.

Click here to visit the Brewers’ Drive for Charity page, scroll down to the ‘Donate Now’ button. You will need to login or sign up for an MLB account to complete your donation. All proceeds benefit the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The Wisconsin Humane Society needs moist dog treats, dry and canned dog food, dry and canned cat food, cat litter, peanut butter, potty training pads, unscented baby wipes and dog toys.

Click here for a better understanding of all the services and specialties the Wisconsin Humane Society provides to the state’s animal population. For more information about the Brewers Community Foundation’s projects this season, click here.