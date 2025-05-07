MILWAUKEE– Engines roared outside the House of Harley-Davidson on Wednesday morning as law enforcement agencies from across Wisconsin loaded their motorcycles onto a semi-truck bound for Washington, D.C.

The bikes, representing departments from Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Brookfield, and others, are headed to the nation’s capital for National Police Week (May 11-17). The annual tribute honors officers who have died in the line of duty and brings together their families, colleagues, and supporters from across the country.

House of Harley-Davidson

National Police Week was established in 1962 to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Each May, thousand gather in Washington, D.C. for ceremonies and remembrance.

Badges of fallen officers from Wisconin on the semi leaving the House of Harley-Davidson for National Police Week in Washington D.C.

This year, 345 officers were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in D.C., including 148 who lost their lives in 2024 alone.

“Well, ​it’s ​very ​important because ​unfortunately, ​we ​have ​officers ​died ​in ​line ​of ​duty ​every ​year,” Sergeant Rick Voden with Milwaukee police department says. ​ “To ​be ​able ​to ​ support ​the ​families ​of those ​fallen ​officers ​and ​to ​be ​there ​as ​a ​role ​of ​support ​ and ​to ​escort ​them ​throughout ​the ​city ​ especially, ​you ​know, ​those ​local ​to ​Wisconsin. ​It’s ​very ​important ​for ​us ​to ​be ​there.”

Police motorcycles outside the House of Harley-Davidson

The semi-truck transporting the motorcycles was donated by HaulBikes, a Milwaukee-based transport company. The trailer is adorned with the names and badges of fallen officers, symbolizing the mission behind the journey.

Police memorials on the semi at the House of Harley-Davidson that will take police motorcycles to Washington D.C. for National Police Week.

The officers will participate in several National Police Week events, including the Candlelight Vigil on May 13 at the National Mall, where they’ll serve as an honor escort for grieving families.