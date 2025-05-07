MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) has cleared Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer to reopen after a reinspection found no further pest-related violations.
The grocery store was temporarily closed on May 5 after mouse and rat droppings throughout the basement and the retail floor.
MHD’s reinspection confirmed that all affected areas have been cleaned and sanitized, and was no evidence of any new pest activity.
The Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer store is not affiliated with the 18 Sendik’s Food Markets stores in the Milwaukee area that are owned and operated by the Balistreri family.
Statement from the City of Milwaukee Health Department:
The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) has cleared Sendik’s on Downer to reopen following a thorough inspection conducted earlier today. The business had been issued a Closure Order on May 5, 2025, due to evidence of rodent activity in both basement storage and customer-facing areas.
During today’s reinspection, MHD confirmed that all pest-related violations have been addressed. Affected areas have been cleaned and sanitized, and no new pest activity was observed. As outlined in MHD’s policy, closures remain in effect for a minimum of one overnight period to allow for proper remediation and assessment of any ongoing activity.
MHD has issued a follow-up Intent to Cease Order, which allows our team to continue monitoring the facility in the days ahead to ensure compliance.
Sendik’s has been cooperative throughout the process and is now operating in compliance with public health standards.