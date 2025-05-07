MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) has cleared Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer to reopen after a reinspection found no further pest-related violations.

The grocery store was temporarily closed on May 5 after mouse and rat droppings throughout the basement and the retail floor.

Milwaukee Health Department inspections found rodent droppings throughout basement storage and the first floor at the Sendik’s on Downer Ave. From left: kitchen, lower level, retail space. Photos courtesy of Milwaukee Health Department

MHD’s reinspection confirmed that all affected areas have been cleaned and sanitized, and was no evidence of any new pest activity.

The Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer store is not affiliated with the 18 Sendik’s Food Markets stores in the Milwaukee area that are owned and operated by the Balistreri family.

Statement from the City of Milwaukee Health Department: