MILWAUKEE— Students a Shorewood High School staged a walkout on Wednesday, May 7, in protest of proposed staffing reductions for the 2025-26 school year.
The walkout began around 1 p.m. and was organized independently by students. While the demonstration was not school-sponsored, Shorewood School District staff were present on campus to monitor student safety. Students then took their walk down E Capitol Dr., holding signs and chanting for their beloved teachers. Though the exact number of reductions has not been confirmed publicly, students fear the cuts could result in larger class sizes, fewer electives, and reduced access to academic support.
“I joined the Shorewood School District two years ago and my experience, I’ve absolutely loved it,” student Catalina Perez says.
“But part of the reasons why I chose to go to Shorewood and why I love it so much is because of the teachers. And currently there are full time teaching positions that are at risk. There are tons of Shorewood
hallmark like programs that are at risk, ah, of getting cut. And I think it’s completely unacceptable. And I feel like the district is taking advantage of the teachers.”
While details remain limited, the proposed cuts could affect both teaching and support staff across departments. Students worry this will lead to larger class sizes, fewer elective courses, and reduced access to counselors and academic resources.
“It’s just heartbreaking to hear the teachers say how they might not be able to be here next year because of all the budget cuts and how they’re getting cut,” student Harper Bayer says.
“It’s just heartbreaking because they really have made a difference in my life. There’s so many classes that are at risk of being cut, and it’s just crazy because so many people come to Shorewood for the classes, for the teachers. And the teachers really are what makes school like a safe place. And if you just don’t have good teachers, they’re just not going to make school how it is. And it’s just not going to be such a safe place anymore.”
The district is expected to have a voting May 13, to finalize the plan at hand. Students will continue to call for transparency and more opportunities for community input before any decision are finalized.