MILWAUKEE— Students a Shorewood High School staged a walkout on Wednesday, May 7, in protest of proposed staffing reductions for the 2025-26 school year.

The walkout began around 1 p.m. and was organized independently by students. While the demonstration was not school-sponsored, Shorewood School District staff were present on campus to monitor student safety. Students then took their walk down E Capitol Dr., holding signs and chanting for their beloved teachers. Though the exact number of reductions has not been confirmed publicly, students fear the cuts could result in larger class sizes, fewer electives, and reduced access to academic support.

“I ​joined ​the ​​Shorewood ​School ​District ​two ​years ​ago ​and ​my ​experience, ​I’ve ​absolutely ​loved ​it,” student Catalina Perez says.

Shorewood High School student protest – May 7, 2025

“​But ​part ​of ​the ​reasons ​why ​I ​chose ​to ​go ​to ​Shorewood ​and ​why ​I ​love ​it ​so ​much ​is ​because ​of ​the ​teachers. ​And ​currently ​there ​are ​full ​time ​teaching ​positions ​that ​are ​at ​risk. ​There ​are ​tons ​of ​Shorewood ​ hallmark ​like ​programs ​that ​are ​at ​risk, ​ah, ​of ​getting ​cut. ​And ​I ​think ​it’s ​completely ​unacceptable. ​And ​I ​feel ​like ​the ​district ​is ​taking ​advantage ​of ​the ​teachers.”

While details remain limited, the proposed cuts could affect both teaching and support staff across departments. Students worry this will lead to larger class sizes, fewer elective courses, and reduced access to counselors and academic resources.

“It’s ​just ​heartbreaking ​to ​hear ​the ​teachers ​say ​how ​they ​might ​not ​be ​able ​to ​be ​here ​next ​year ​because ​of ​all ​the ​budget ​cuts ​and ​how ​they’re ​getting ​cut,” student Harper Bayer says.

“It’s ​just ​heartbreaking ​because ​they ​really ​have ​made ​a ​difference ​in ​my ​life. There’s ​so ​many ​classes ​that ​are ​at ​risk ​of ​being cut, ​and it’s ​just ​crazy ​because ​so ​many ​people ​come ​to ​Shorewood ​for ​the ​classes, ​for ​the ​teachers. ​And ​the ​teachers ​really ​are ​what ​makes ​school ​like ​a ​safe ​place. ​And ​if ​you ​just ​don’t ​have ​good ​teachers, ​they’re ​just ​not ​going ​to ​make ​school ​how ​it ​is. ​And ​it’s ​just ​not ​going ​to ​be ​such ​a ​safe ​place ​anymore.”

The district is expected to have a voting May 13, to finalize the plan at hand. Students will continue to call for transparency and more opportunities for community input before any decision are finalized.