WAUKESHA, Wis. — The teenager charged with killing his mother and stepfather in the Village of Waukesha pleaded not guilty to 10 felony charges in Waukesha County court.

17-year-old Nikita Casap was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, theft of moveable property, taking a vehicle without consent and identify theft in March. The prosecution added one felony count of intimating a witness on Wednesday.

Tatiana Casap and her husband Donald Mayer were found dead in their home in February.

Authorities arrested Nikita Casap in Kansas where he had driven his stepfather’s car with passports, money and the family dog. Prosecutors say he had been in contact with a Russian speaker and was making plans to flee to Ukraine.

Casap is in custody at the Waukesha County jail on a $1 million bond.

A trial date has not been set. The court set the next hearing for Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m.