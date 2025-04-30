SULLIVAN, WI — The National Weather Service is reporting at least six tornadoes touched down across Wisconsin during a severe weather outbreak across the state Monday evening.

Three EF-1 level tornadoes were reported in Eau Claire County. One of those EF-1 tornados touched down northeast of Mondovi in Buffalo County that briefly crossed into Eau Claire county before lifting. A second EF-1 briefly touched down south of Allen and west of Foster. The two twisters uprooted pine trees and recorded winds around 110 miles per hour.

A final EF-1 crossed US Highway 12 between Augusta and Fairchild before lifting just before the county line with Clark County.

The storms also at times produced large hail up to 2.75″ in diameter.

Two additional EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Shawno County; one was reported three miles east of the Town of Birnamwood around 10:00pm, the other touched town just southeast of the Town of Mattoon around 10:04pm.

No injuries or deaths were reported from any of the storms.

On average, the state of Wisconsin sees 23 tornadoes per year.

