UPDATE at 9:15am on 4/30/25: Police confirm that the driver of the car failed to stop at a top sign, and hit the school bus, pushing it through a fence, into a tree, and hitting a building.

The driver of the bus and three children were not injured.

Crews assessing the damage after a schoolbus was struck by a car Wednesday morning in Milwaukee near 20th and Galena. April 30th, 2025. Image Credit: Nazir Spencer

The 24-year-old driver of the car was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

A side profile of a schoolbus involved in a crash Wednesday morning near 20th and Galena on Milwaukee’s near west side. April 30th, 2025. Image Credit: Nazir Spencer

UPDATE at 7:30am on 4/30/25: Crews tell WTMJ’s Nazir Spencer three people were injured in the crash, including one person in the involved car.

MILWAUKEE — Crews are on scene of a schoolbus crash this morning near North 20th Street and West Galena Street in Milwaukee.

It’s unclear if any children were injured inside the bus.

The intersection is closed off while crews cleanup the scene.

Milwaukee Police on scene of a crash between a car and a schoolbus Wednesday morning on Milwaukee’s near west side at the 20th and Galena intersection. April 30th, 2025. Image Credit: Nazir Spencer

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.