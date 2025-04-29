MADISON, Wisc. — Judge Hannah Dugan, the Milwaukee County circuit court judge responsible for helping aid an immigrant evade federal authorities has now been suspended from her duties by order of the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

The two-page order reads that given Judge Dugan currently faces federal charges, the State Supreme Court justices believe that it is in the public interest to temporarily relieve her of her duties.

In the order sent out early Tuesday evening, the State justices state that,

“In the exercise of that constitutional authority and in order to uphold the public’s confidence in the courts of this state during the pendency of the criminal proceeding against Judge Dugan, we conclude, on our own motion, that it is in the public interest that she be temporarily relieved of her official duties.”

Judge Dugan was arrested by members of the FBI on Friday where she was then brought before a judge at the Federal Courthouse where she faces federal charges for concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest and obstructing or impeding a proceeding.

The immigrant, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz has since been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and is due back in a federal court on May 8th.

Judge Dugan, will return to court on May 15 at the Federal Courthouse in Milwaukee.