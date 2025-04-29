RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A high-speed chase along I-94 in Racine County ends with a car crash and drug bust in Milwaukee County.
Racine County Sheriff‘s deputies attempted to stop a speeding car near Highway 20 that clocked in at over 100 mph just around 12:11 p.m. on April 28.
The driver, identified at 27-year-old Micah Gonzalez, failed to stop and sped onto the interstate. Deputies employed stop sticks, which caused three of the tires to deflate, but Gonzalez continued to flee multiple deputies at high speeds going northbound on I-94.
The car eventually crashed into the median wall near Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee County, where deputies arrested Gonzalez.
His passenger, 26-year-old Emily Lopez of Greenfield, was taken to Froedert Hospital for her injuries after being cited for having cocaine in her purse.
Deputies also removed their two children from the car: a 2 year old and a 3 year old. At least one child was not in proper car restraints, but both were unharmed and are now in the care of their grandmother.
After searching the vehicle, officers found:
- Cocaine – 462.9 grams which tested positive for Fentanyl
- Crystal methamphetamine – 768.1 grams
- MDMA – 1,025 pills which tested positive for heroin
- Unknown liquid – 66.3 grams which will undergo additional testing
Pending charges include:
- Violation of Child Safety Restraint Requirements – Child 4 Years but less Than 8 Years of Age
- Unsafe Lane Deviation
- Reckless Driving-Endanger Safety
- Speeding on Freeway (35+ MPH)