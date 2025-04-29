RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A high-speed chase along I-94 in Racine County ends with a car crash and drug bust in Milwaukee County.

Racine County Sheriff‘s deputies attempted to stop a speeding car near Highway 20 that clocked in at over 100 mph just around 12:11 p.m. on April 28.

The driver, identified at 27-year-old Micah Gonzalez, failed to stop and sped onto the interstate. Deputies employed stop sticks, which caused three of the tires to deflate, but Gonzalez continued to flee multiple deputies at high speeds going northbound on I-94.

Micah Gonzalez. Image courtesy of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The car eventually crashed into the median wall near Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee County, where deputies arrested Gonzalez.

Micah Gonzalez’s damaged car. Images courtesy of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

His passenger, 26-year-old Emily Lopez of Greenfield, was taken to Froedert Hospital for her injuries after being cited for having cocaine in her purse.

Deputies also removed their two children from the car: a 2 year old and a 3 year old. At least one child was not in proper car restraints, but both were unharmed and are now in the care of their grandmother.

After searching the vehicle, officers found:

Cocaine – 462.9 grams which tested positive for Fentanyl

Crystal methamphetamine – 768.1 grams

MDMA – 1,025 pills which tested positive for heroin

Unknown liquid – 66.3 grams which will undergo additional testing

Drugs seized from Micah Gonzalez’ car. Image courtesy of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Pending charges include: