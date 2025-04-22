MILWAUKEE– The Board of Directors for Milwaukee Public Schools has elected board member Missy Zombor as president of the board for the 2025-2026 term.

Zombor was elected to the board back in 2023 and previously served as the marketing director for Rethinking Schools and the communications director for the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association.

“I’ve spent most of my adult life defending MPS students and fighting the public education disruptors and that’s not going to change,” said Zombor. “During my two years on the board, I’ve led the board in efforts to sunset harmful school location practices with independently operated charter schools, I co-sponsored a resolution urging the state legislature to reconsider parts of Act 20 that negatively impact English learners, I helped the board uncover and eliminate wasteful contracts like the Milwaukee Education partnership contract…. As the chair of Legislation, Rules and Policy committee, I’ve led work to review and update more policies in the last year than the board has likely done in over a decade.”

Former MPS Board of Directors President Marva Herndon was then elected as the board’s Vice President.

Herndon was elected to the Board of Directors back in 2019 and served as the MPS Board of Directors President for the past two years.

“I want to go back to having the time to dedicate to those that I’ve dedicated so many years to as a resident of district 1 for well over 40 years,” said Herndon. “As we move through this transitional period, experiencing commitment to our students is very important. Those that know me know that I spent many years fighting for the success of our students and I haven’t stopped yet.”

Both members acknowledged and identified the challenges put forth ahead by the school district, but say they are committed to taking the districts toughest challenges head on.

In the past year the district has gone through challenges found in its financial board, the resignation of a superintendent and know faces an environmental crisis with lead dust being found in its buildings.