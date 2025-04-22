MILWAUKEE – A 52-year-old is dead after being shot in the head on Milwaukee’s south side. The Milwaukee Police Department reports that the shooting took place Tuesday afternoon near the corners of 7th and Mitchell Street, just before 4:00p.m.

Police report that the 52-year-old victim was shot from a moving vehicle and died at the scene.

Milwaukee Police continue to search for suspects at this time and are investigating what circumstances led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.