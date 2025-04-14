MILWAUKEE — If you love your Wisconsin sports, there is now one places to get the latest sports information, as Good Karma Brands launches the ESPN Wisconsin app.

Previously known as the “Wisconsin On Demand” app, this new version for smart devices includes a completely customizable layout for users to choose which shows, teams, and speciality content they want to access. The app allows users to move around, add, or remove content whenever they want, making it personally tailored to the user.

ESPN Wisconsin app

The app also provides instant access to audio content from ESPN MIlwaukee, Madison, or Beaver Dam, so users won’t miss a second of what is on the air.

For users that enjoy contests, the ESPN Wisconsin app will be the one-stop for fun prizes around Wisconsin sports. The current contest running provides a private tailgate at the Tundra Trio on Saturday, April 26 of the NFL Draft in Green Bay. It will put the grand prize winner right in the heart of the action of the draft experience.

The app is fully updated for Apple users, but for those with an Android phone, you may need to find it in the Play Store under the “Wisconsin On Demand” listing. Anyone with the current “Wisconsin On Demand” app should get the new app updated automatically.