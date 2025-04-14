OAK CREEK — A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver has been hospitalized after a crash in Oak Creek Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 6:30am near Howell and College Avenues close to the Milwaukee-Oak Creek border near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

MCTS tells WTMJ the bus operator went to a nearby hospital for evaluation. No passengers were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Police have not determined the cause of the crash, or the driver of the car’s condition.

