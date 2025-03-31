MAYVILLE, Wis. — Keith Argue calls it: The Bob’r. The Mayville man created a custom-built Harley-Davidson in honor of the late Bob Uecker.

“Everyone’s going to miss him this season. It won’t be the same without him after 54 years of broadcasting. So it was an honor to do this,” Argue told Wisconsin’s Midday News host Jessica Tighe.

The Brewers fan took a 1996 Harley-Davidson Sportster, cut it in half, and welded a hardtail on it.

“I pretty much gutted it down to nothing and reused some of the parts, but not all. It has the vintage retro tires,” Argue explained.

Bob Uecker-inspired Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Image courtesy of Keith Argue.

The motorcycle’s paint scheme is Brewers blue. Wooden bats hold up the fender. A 1969 replica helmet sits on top of the headlight. A couple of the legendary broadcaster’s most memorable quotes are featured on the bike too.

“My handwriting is terrible, so I had my wife write down a bunch of his sayings. They’re painted onto the frame,” Argue said.

Sayings like this famous call: “Get up, get up, get outta here…. gone!” Ueck’s handwriting is on the bike as well. His signature is airbrushed on the gas tank.

“I tracked down his autograph on a piece of paper from a really nice guy who I’m supposed to go swing by and show the bike to so that’s kind of airbrushed on the tank,” Argue explained.

Another feature provides nostalgia and support.

“I got a 1965 glove off eBay because he played from ’62 to ’67. So that’s the mitt sitting on the fender there. It kind of keeps my butt on the seat because it slides,” Argue laughed.

Everywhere you look on the Harley, there’s a nod to Bob.