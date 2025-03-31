MILWAUKEE — A tradition is renewed once again at American Family Field, where thousands of Milwaukee Brewers faithful have made their annual pilgrimage to the ballpark.

The diverse range of fans found lining up ahead of the 10:10am lot gate opening included Brian Laska, who flew all the way up from Georgia to be a part of today’s events.

“I usually fly in here, and take in the weekend while visiting friends and family. Always make it to Opening Day!” Laska tells WTMJ’s Nazir Spencer.

Fans unpack their coolers, grills, and other tailgating gear for the Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener against the Kansas City Royals. March 31st, 2025. Image Credit: Nazir Spencer

Whether the fans are experiencing their very first Brewers game, or continuing a decades-long tradition, a recurring theme is the acknowledgement that this will be the first season of Milwaukee baseball without iconic broadcaster Bob Uecker, who died in January at 90-years-old after a battle with small-cell lung cancer.

“We made sure we packed a ton of Miller Lites in honor of Bob for today” says one of Laska’s tailgating partners.

Flowers adorn the statue of Bob Uecker outside American Family Field. A hand-drawn sign reads out Ueckers famous home run call ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers home opener against the Kansas City Royals. March 31st, 2025. Image Credit: Nazir Spencer

Inside the ballpark, several touches have been added in tribute to Uecker. His ​signature ​will be on display much like during spring training, but shifted from behind the plate to center field. There will also be a ​banner ​that ​reads ​”I ​must ​be ​in ​the ​front ​row” ​in ​the ​right ​field ​bleachers, a tribute to the well-known line from Uecker’s catchphrase from the old 1980s Miller Lite commercials.

The video board inside American Family Field showing a tribute to the late Bob Uecker ahead of the 2025 home opener. March 31st, 2025. Image Credit: Brandon Sneide

A perfect addition to our home 💙#ThankYouUeck pic.twitter.com/5Aw94kdjiB — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 31, 2025

Brewers players will also wear a commemorative patch honoring Uecker on their sleeve. The patch will remain on the jerseys for the full 2025 season.