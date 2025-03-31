MILWAUKEE — A tradition is renewed once again at American Family Field, where thousands of Milwaukee Brewers faithful have made their annual pilgrimage to the ballpark.
The diverse range of fans found lining up ahead of the 10:10am lot gate opening included Brian Laska, who flew all the way up from Georgia to be a part of today’s events.
“I usually fly in here, and take in the weekend while visiting friends and family. Always make it to Opening Day!” Laska tells WTMJ’s Nazir Spencer.
Whether the fans are experiencing their very first Brewers game, or continuing a decades-long tradition, a recurring theme is the acknowledgement that this will be the first season of Milwaukee baseball without iconic broadcaster Bob Uecker, who died in January at 90-years-old after a battle with small-cell lung cancer.
“We made sure we packed a ton of Miller Lites in honor of Bob for today” says one of Laska’s tailgating partners.
Inside the ballpark, several touches have been added in tribute to Uecker. His signature will be on display much like during spring training, but shifted from behind the plate to center field. There will also be a banner that reads ”I must be in the front row” in the right field bleachers, a tribute to the well-known line from Uecker’s catchphrase from the old 1980s Miller Lite commercials.
Brewers players will also wear a commemorative patch honoring Uecker on their sleeve. The patch will remain on the jerseys for the full 2025 season.