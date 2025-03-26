Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Racine: Racine and Kenosha at risk for measles outbreaks.

Measles continues to spread through communities in Texas, New Mexico and other states. Medical experts have been urging people to get vaccinated. Despite all the warnings, Racine and Kenosha vaccination rates remain below the necessary 95% vaccination threshold for herd immunity. A report from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention found that Wisconsin children had the second lowest measles vaccination rate at 84.8%, with only Alaska ranking lower at 84.3%. As of March 14, the United States has seen 301 cases of measles, 95% of which were unvaccinated or did not have a known vaccination status. In February, an unvaccinated school-aged child in Texas died from measles, marking the first U.S. death from the disease in a decade. Greg DeMuri, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Wisconsin told the Kenosha News, “We’re just waiting for it to hit Wisconsin. It’s really spreading throughout the United States. This has happened before, even with higher vaccination rates. It happened because we haven’t hit that magic 95%.” Racine and Kenosha do not have the lowest vaccination rates in the state: The same data showed Vernon County at 48%, and Clark County is at 46%. Full Story

Green Bay: Taste of the Draft Gala will feature 20 Wisconsin Supper Clubs.

The NFL universe will be focused on Green Bay next month when the NFL Draft comes to town. The well-heeled will be able to rub elbows with Packers greats during the Taste of the Draft Gala on April 23. When the event was announced in October, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy put out a call for supper clubs from across the state to get involved to make the event as authentic as possible. They answered the call. Twenty supper clubs from across Wisconsin will showcase the dishes that help to give the state its unique fine dining culture at the $800-a-ticket Taste of the Draft at Schreiber Foods headquarters in downtown Green Bay. The supper club-themed gala is being presented by the NFL, the Packers, Schreiber and GENYOUth. The Press Gazette reported that a few of the dishes guests can sample are: Jeannine’s Signature Tenderloin, from Krabbe’s Supper Club in Seymour, Kraut balls with a side of tiger sauce, from Rupp’s Supperclub in Cleveland, and Eddie’s Ribs, from Eddie’s in Superior. There will also be cocktails, salad bar favorites, a showcase of local cheeses and after-dinner ice cream drinks, including Grasshoppers and Pink Squirrels. Taste of the Draft is a fundraiser to help provide nutritious school meals to students in Wisconsin schools through national nonprofit GENYOUth. Full Story