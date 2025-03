MILWAUKEE — The US Food and Drug Administration is recalling 12-packs of original Coca-Cola over possible plastic contamination.

The recall impacts 864 packs that were sold in Wisconsin and Illinois starting on March 6. The over 10,000 cans of affected product were bottled and distributed by Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling in Milwaukee.

Information on the Coca-Cola recall from March 2025. Courtesy of the Food and Drug Administration.

So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported with this recall.