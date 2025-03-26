MILWAUKEE — Over 320 bank branches across the country are slated to close before the end of the first quarter of 2025, including 7 branches in Wisconsin.

The branches include:

In a statement to WTMJ from U.S. Bank:

Client’s banking preferences and behaviors are changing, including a rapid migration toward digital and mobile banking platforms, and a desire for greater simplicity. As we evolve along with our clients, we are reevaluating our physical footprint, and in some instances, consolidating branch locations in select markets. Although we are closing some branches, we continue to open and enhance others, as well as rapidly enhancing our digital capabilities. We understand that the closure of any branch is a disruption for our clients and our employees, and we are working to make the transition as smooth as possible for all involved. We are proud to have served our clients at these locations and hope to continue to serve the community at other locations.

U.S. Bank customers can use the following branches:

Milwaukee: U.S. Bank Center location in downtown Milwaukee at (777 E Wisconsin Ave.) and our Mitchell-10th WI location (939 W Historic Mitchell St.).

Wauwatosa: Elm Grove (945 Elm Grove Rd) and Mayfair (2323 N Mayfair Rd) branches.

Rice Lake: U.S. Bank’s recently remodeled Cedar Mall branch (2950 S. Main St.).

The JP Morgan Chase Bank at 4702 S. Packard Avenue in Cudahy will be moving to a new location just under a mile away.

A spokesperson from Chase Banks tells WTMJ:

We continue to optimize our branch network to deliver experiences and services our customers love. Enhancing our branch network sometimes includes consolidating or closing branches where we see overlap or foot traffic is low. This allows us to provide a strong, successful branch network that can serve our community for the long-term. We’re excited to open new branch to serve the Cudahy community, a state-of-the-art facility which will be located just a mile away from the current location.

Chase is also opening two new branches in the Greater Milwaukee area, specifically in Wauwatosa and Germantown. These new locations will be at:

11135 Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa

N96W18250 County Line Road in Germantown

This marks the 61st and 62nd Chase Bank branches in the Milwaukee area.

The filings were reported from the Office of Comptroller of the Currency.