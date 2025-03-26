KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — One person is in custody after stealing a truck and leading police from multiple jurisdictions on a chase on I-94.

The Kenosha Police Department spotted a stolen white work truck with stolen license plates at the Kwik Trip near 39th Avenue and Washington Road in Kenosha.

Pleasant Prairie Police had previously established that the driver was wanted for felony criminal damage to property and felony theft.

When officers approached the car, the driver fled onto I-94, leading police from Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha on a chase. Police deployed spike strips to disable the truck, but finally boxed the car in and pinned it to the shoulder wall just north of the state line.

Kenosha County police chase on I-94. Image courtesy of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

One Pleasant Prairie Police squad car was damaged in the pursuit, but the suspect was arrested.

Charges from multiple jurisdictions are pending.