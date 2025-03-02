WAKEENEY, Kan. — A Wisconsin juvenile is in custody in northwestern Kansas as a “person of interest” in a Wisconsin double homicide.

WaKeeney Police say they initially stopped a car for not stopping at a stop sign. The car turned out to be stolen from Wisconsin, and police were warned that the driver might have a handgun.

The driver was arrested without incident, and the Trego County Sheriff’s Office says items in the car were “consistent with the information we had received from the Wisconsin sheriffs office. The subject is a person of interest in a double homicide that this Wisconsin sheriffs office is still investigating”.

The suspect is being held in a juvenile detention center and awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.