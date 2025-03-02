MILWAUKEE — Three people are recovering after two separate shootings overnight in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police report the first happened 12:20 a.m. on March 2 near 12th St and North Avenue. A 26 year old was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Then a double shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. near W. Appleton Ave and 91st Street near Timmerman Airport. A 35 year old and a 37 year old were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Milwaukee Police are looking for unknown suspects in both shootings. Anyone with any information should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.