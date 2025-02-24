MILWAUKEE — Four people from Milwaukee have been arrested and charged in the death of a 15 year old.

21-year-old Charles Edward Roby of Milwaukee faces 5 felony charges, including 1st degree reckless homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson. 39-year-old Shatise Williams, 24-year-old DJ Chandler, and 21-year-old Shatiana Williams, all of Milwaukee, each face a felony charge of harboring/aiding a felon.

(Left to Right) Charles Roby, DJ Chander, Shatise Williams, and Shatianna Williams. Images courtesy of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the criminal complaint, City of Milwaukee Fire Department crews responded to a burning gray Honda Accord just after 9:00 p.m. on February 10 near N. 26th Street and W. Locust Street on Milwaukee’s northwest side. Once the fire was out, they discovered a body in the front passenger seat.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner later identified the person as 15-year-old Makai Kenith Neal. The autopsy revealed that Neal was shot eight times, determining that the cause of death was homicide.

The initial investigation into cell phone records and security video showed that Roby, Chandler, and Neal were all in the stolen Honda Accord when Roby took a firearm from Neal, as he believed it was originally stolen by Neal from another friend. Chandler allegedly “fired from a handgun with ‘a switch’ or aftermarket addition that turns a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic handgun”, hitting Neal near near 38th and Sarnow .

Neal then yelled to be taken to the hospital, with Roby driving the stolen Accord. Roby is alleged to have “finish[ed] [the victim] off cause he was gonna tell on me if I took him to the hospital,” then stating they needed to “burn the car because all of their prints were in it”.

The criminal complaint also documents that both Williams’ were involved in getting gas, and then driving with Chandler to meet Roby, who is alleged to have set the car with Neal’s bidy on fire from the inside.

All four were arrested days later, and made their first appearances in court. Roby and Chandler are both convicted felons and both face felony weapons charges.