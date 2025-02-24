MADISON, Wis. — Two teenagers are under arrest after fighting near Vel Phillips Memorial High School in Madison.
Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. on February 24 after receiving a call from staff of a fight off school property. Not all those involved in the fight were students at Memorial, but they called when the involved students returned to campus.
Madison Police say that once they were on-site, one student attempted to fight a parent who arrived at the school.
Two 16-year-old boys were arrested for resisting, disorderly conduct, and trespassing. Both are in the Juvenile Reception Center.
In a statement to families:
Dear Memorial families,
I am writing to address the presence of emergency responders at our school this afternoon. During our lunch period, several VPM students engaged in an altercation away from our campus. As students returned to our building, there was concern that the conflict would begin anew, so we requested assistance from the City of Madison Police Department (MPD), which responded promptly. Officers took two individuals into custody; MPD is investigating the circumstances of the incident.
All of the individuals who were involved have been identified and their families have been notified; next steps will be determined in line with MPD recommendations and our Behavior Education Plan.
We do not believe there to be any threat to our school community, and we will continue to prioritize the security and well-being of all who learn, teach and work in our building.
We all have a hand in keeping our school and community safe, and I appreciate your continued partnership and support.
Sincerely,
Matt Hendrickson
Principal