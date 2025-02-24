MADISON, Wis. — Two teenagers are under arrest after fighting near Vel Phillips Memorial High School in Madison.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. on February 24 after receiving a call from staff of a fight off school property. Not all those involved in the fight were students at Memorial, but they called when the involved students returned to campus.

Madison Police say that once they were on-site, one student attempted to fight a parent who arrived at the school.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested for resisting, disorderly conduct, and trespassing. Both are in the Juvenile Reception Center.

