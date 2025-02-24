HUDSON, OH. —The arts and crafts retailer JOANN Fabrics has begun going-out-of-business sales at its 850 locations across the country.

On Sunday, all company assets were sold to GA Group and Joann’s term lenders. A press release from JOANN said they would begin winding down operations but did not specify how long store closing sales would last.

“JOANN leadership, our Board, advisors and legal partners made every possible effort to pursue a more favorable outcome that would keep the company in business,” a spokesperson for JOANN said. “We are committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the impact on all our stakeholders.”

The change comes after JOANN announced two weeks ago it would shutter 16 stores in Wisconsin and 500 stores nationally — about 70% of its locations. In mid-January, the company declared bankruptcy for the second time but made no mention of plans to close stores.

Stores began going-out-of-business sales on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Wisconsin has 23 JOANN locations: