TOWNSHIP OF METOMEN — Multiple people are injured, one seriously, after a house fire in Fond du Lac County.

Early Friday morning around 2:58 a.m., the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call from a resident in the Township of Metomen. The resident advised that the house was on fire and that there were other occupants asleep inside. A few minutes later it was reported that the occupants were jumping from the second story to escape the flames.

A deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and observed an explosion come from the home.

A resident sustained serious injuries while jumping from the second story. They were transported via ambulance to the nearest hospital, then flighted for more advanced care. Two other residents sustained injuries from smoke inhalation. One was transported via ambulance and the other was transported via a private vehicle to the hospital.

The property owner was not present at the time of the fire. 11 animals, five dogs and six cats, were not able to exit and died as a result.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

