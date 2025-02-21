WAUWATOSA – Mayfair Mall is getting a new anchor tenant.

Sporting goods store, Scheels, will open a new store in the former Boston Store space, the city of Wauwatosa announced Friday.

“Scheels will be a great addition to Mayfair. Scheels will make an already thriving mall even better,” Jonathan Kramer, president of Brookfield Properties’ retail business, said in a statement. “This new era of Mayfair would not have been possible without our partners at the City of Wauwatosa.”

Scheels, which has locations in Appleton and Eau Claire, offers sporting equipment, foot wear, and custom services like golf club and bow fittings.

The store is expected to employ 500 people. It will open in 2027.

