MILWAUKEE – With the USDA predicting egg prices rising an additional 20 percent this year, consumers are exploring alternatives at the grocery store.

“Because of the avian flu some of the prices have gone up, and the supply has changed too,” Outpost Natural Foods’ Margaret Mittlestadt explained to Wisconsin’s Morning News.

“Consumers are kind of scrambling,” she joked.

She knows, however, that consumers are not laughing. They’re looking to save money, even if it means replacing chicken eggs with plant-based products.

Some alternatives are better used in recipes. Flack seeds whisked with water, or even apple sauce can replace eggs in baking. But if you need an omelet, Mittlestadt suggests a popular product:

“It’s called Just Egg, and the name may sound a little strange because there are no eggs in it. It’s your eggs from plants.”

It comes in a liquid form, and Mittelstadt says you just pour the proper serving.

“It comes in a little container with a screw-off top. If you want to make just one egg, you can.”

Yeah, but how does it taste?

“They taste pretty darn close to the real thing,” she said.

For other tips and recipe ideas: https://www.outpost.coop/shop/egg-update/