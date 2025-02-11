Tonight on What’s On Tap with Sandy Maxx, we covered everything from new concert announcements, to Celebrations for Black History Month!

Sandy took us through some upcoming winter themed events that you can take on during the winter weather! Plus, Sandy was joined on the phone by Madison Children’s Museum Director of Marketing & Communications, Jonathan Zarov, to bring us information about the Black History Celebration at the Madison Children’s Museum!

Check out the podcast for an action packed show!