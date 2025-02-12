MILWAUKEE – While Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for a round of winter weather today, one sign of warmer times has officially dropped.

Summerfest has unveiled their complete 2025 lineup. The Big Gig returns to the Milwaukee Lakefront June 19, and runs for three Thursday-through-Saturday windows ending July 5.

Summerfest Lineup 2025

Some of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners had already been unveiled earlier, including Def Leppard, Tesla, Hozier, Gigi Perez, James Taylor, Jason Mraz, Tiny Habits, Lainey Wilson, The Killers, Megan Thee Stallion, Flo Milli, and Benson Boone.

Director of Entertainment for Milwaukee World Festival Scott Ziel tells WTMJ says that there’s still one surprise coming for July 4th.

