MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo closes its aviary to protect against the spread of HPAI, commonly known as avian influenza or bird flu.

Zoo officials say the Herb & Nada Mahler Family Aviary at the Milwaukee County Zoo is now closed for the foreseeable future after the recent deaths of birds on the Chicago shores of Lake Michigan.

The Wisconsin Humane Society tells WTMJ red-breasted Mergansers suspected for bird flu have been brought in from Cudahy, Oak Creek, Caledonia, Milwaukee, and Fox Point. One bird was submitted to the Department of Natural Resources for testing.

WTMJ has asked the DNR to confirm if other birds across Wisconsin have been sent in for testing.

Bird flu, known officially as “highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)” is a highly contagious and often fatal disease in birds of many species and can also spread to some mammals. Although rare, HPAI is transmissible to humans.