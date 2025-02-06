MILWAUKEE – Several birds believed to be carrying avian flu are being reported up and down the Lake Michigan shore across Southeast Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Humane Society tells WTMJ Red-breasted Mergansers suspicious for bird flu have been brought in from Cudahy, Oak Creek, Caledonia, Milwaukee, and Fox Point. One bird was submitted to the Department of Natural Resources for testing; the department is currently performing a necropsy on the merganser from Milwaukee County and awaiting results to assist in determining the animal’s cause of death.

So far, the DNR says numbers of reports have been low, with less than 20 birds reported to their office.

The humane society has also admitted other bird species with suspicious symptoms in recent days, including owls and gulls. The birds who were suspicious of having bird flu were humanely euthanized due to the high risk of potentially spreading the illness.

So far this winter, the virus was confirmed in tundra swans and Canada geese in Dane County, in trumpeter swans and Canada geese in St. Croix and Wood counties and in Canada geese in Brown and Racine counties. The DNR has also received mortality reports in other counties, mostly involving 50 or fewer Canada Geese.

Bird flu, known officially as “highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)” is a highly contagious and often fatal disease in birds of many species and can also spread to some mammals. Although rare, HPAI is transmissible to humans. The Mergansers and other birds who were suspicious of having HPAI were humanely euthanized because of the severity of their illness, and due to the high risk of potentially spreading the illness.

If you find a sick or injured bird, you’re asked to call the WHS Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at 414-431-6204. Symptoms of HPAI in birds include neurologic signs, like tremors, seizures, incoordination; nasal discharge, coughing, or sneezing; and diarrhea.

Anyone who finds a dead bird is asked to contact the DNR.

