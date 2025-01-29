TOWN OF GRAFTON – A welfare check leads to over six dozen cats being removed from a home in rural Ozaukee County that was deemed by officials to be uninhabitable.

Now, the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee County campus is asking for the public’s support as they deal with a large number of new arrivals.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the house on Woodhaven Drive in the Town of Grafton last Wednesday and made contact with the elderly homeowner. The house did not have heat, gas, or water, several packages were accumulating at the front door, and dozens of cats were observed inside the home.

After speaking with the homeowner, officials was determined that the living conditions were uninhabitable and that the homeowner was unable to take care of themself or the cats.

The homeowner is now receiving treatment at a local hospital wont be criminally charged.

In total, 73 cats were removed from the home, and the Humane Society says there are still traps on site in case others are still roaming the property. Several of the cats are very underweight, as they were living without adequate access to water and food.

“Some are being treated for skin issues and wounds, and several also need treatment for upper respiratory infections, which is common when there’s a large number of cats in one home,” says Angela Speed, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for WHS.

Speed says with the amount of animals involved in cases like these, conditions can rapidly deteriorate, affecting not only the animals, but the owners, their families, and the community. If you or someone you know is struggling to care for a large amount of animals, contact your local animal welfare organization, law enforcement, or health department for supportive resources.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: