MILWAUKEE – The long-time leader of the Medicall College of Wisconsin has announced plans to step down from his leadership position next year.

Dr. John Raymond will leave his post as President and CEO of the organization on June 30th, 2026, citing a desire to ensure a smooth process in finding the next person for the position.

“After thoughtful consideration, I am making this announcement now to ensure a seamless leadership transition,” said Dr. Raymond. “My years of leadership at MCW have given me tremendous fulfillment, and I am deeply grateful for the trust, support, and collaboration that I have enjoyed throughout my tenure here. I look forward to achieving our strategic priorities and supporting the transition. I will focus my remaining time as President and CEO on strengthening our partnerships and ensuring a smooth and stable transition of leadership, and will continue to work toward opening new doors of opportunity for MCW.”

“MCW is thriving and well-positioned for continued success and sustainability, reflecting Dr. Raymond’s excellent stewardship and visionary leadership. His deep seated and unwavering belief in health for all has been a hallmark of his tenure at the helm of MCW. His leadership and dedication have helped to further strengthen and elevate the institution’s reputation throughout the region and state, and around the globe,” said Elizabeth Brenner, Chair of the MCW Board of Trustees. “Additionally, Dr. Raymond’s recognition as an influential executive leader in advancing health, new knowledge, and business innovation underscores the esteem in which he is held across a broad range of stakeholders.”

Dr. Raymond first joined the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2010. He was previously Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The MCW Board of Trustees will begin a national search for a successor in the months ahead.

