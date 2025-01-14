Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Ashland: First federally-funded fast EV chargers come online in Wisconsin.

Governor Evers had good news for electric vehicle owners during an announcement last week. The first federally-funded electric vehicle charging stations are up and running in Wisconsin. The fast-charging stations came online last month at Kwik Trip locations in Ashland, Menomonie and Chippewa Falls. These are the first of 53 charging station projects at businesses across the state that have been awarded funding. The state is receiving $78 million from the federal government’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, Formula Program. The 53 projects announced so far account for about $23 million of that funding. In a statement from the Governor, which was reported on by WPR, Evers said “Expanding EV infrastructure is critical to ensuring the state meets the demands of “a 21st-century workforce and economy. I look forward to more fast-charging stations coming online as we continue building upon our work to bolster our EV infrastructure and provide more sustainable transportation alternatives for Wisconsinites and visitors alike traveling across our state.” The remaining 50 charging projects that have already been announced are expected to continue to come online through the first half of 2026. Full Story

Madison: Hundreds of Madison teachers hired on emergency licenses.

We’ve heard about teacher shortages for years. School districts across Wisconsin and the country are working to make sure there are enough teachers to educate our children. How serious a problem is the shortage? Over 10% of the Madison school district’s teachers are relying on one-year emergency licenses to work in classrooms. that percentage is based on numbers obtained by the Cap Times under state open records laws. A majority of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s nearly 300 emergency licensed educators were teaching classes in bilingual education, English as a second language or cross-categorical special education as of last month. One year emergency teaching licenses can be issued by Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction to people with bachelor’s degrees in any subject, allowing them to teach in schools without meeting the requirements for full certification. Supporters say these licenses help fill roles with significant turnover or a lack of certified candidates. Critics worry these educators may not yet be equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to teach students. Full Story

Stevens Point: UW-Stevens Point program teaches science of cannabis.

The business of legal cannabis continues to grow. Cannabis is now legal or decriminalized in all but 11 states. Two professors at UW-Stevens Point have taken notice and are preparing their students for the industry. Last fall, the university launched a certificate program that allows students to enroll in three online classes to learn about the science of cannabis. The courses cover a range of topics related to the plant, ranging from the history of cannabis cultivation and controversies surrounding it to a course exploring the chemical compounds present in cannabis. Professor Brian Barringer and Associate Professor Shannon Riha are two of the professors teaching the new cannabis science program. Barringer told WPR they created the program because of the rapid growth in the legal cannabis industry nationwide. The researchers are exploring more than just science involving recreational use of cannabis. Barringer and Riha worked together on a project to explore how cannabis can be used to remove toxic PFAS from soil. Full Story