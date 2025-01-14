MILWAUKEE — 101.7 The Truth, our Good Karma Brands sister station here in Milwaukee, is revamping its lineup, shifting a popular midday show to morning drive and adding a new hour-long show in its place.

As announced by 101.7 The Truth and Good Karma Brands on Monday, Truth to Power with Kyle Wallace will now air on weekdays from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. CST, hosted by the Milwaukee-native and ESPN Wisconsin personality. Previously in that timeslot, Jammin’ with Juice featuring Benjamin Hooks and Carrie ‘Noni’ Juice will move to the morning drive slot from 7 to 9 a.m. CST.

In his new show, Wallace aims to amplify diverse voices and perspectives, tackling a wide range of topics, from sports and culture to trending headlines and community issues in his new show.

Along with this shift, Wallace is also becoming 101.7 The Truth’s Director of Community Relations, clearing the way for a new Director of Content for the station — Sean Thompson, who previously held a role at Good Karma Brands before stints at

Westwood One, Audacy and Bonneville.

Another new show will debut on Mondays at 6:00 p.m. called The Truth Unfiltered, hosted by Dr. Ken Harris and Denise Thomas, who is moving on from her morning show with Telly Hughes after several years.

“We’re excited to welcome Sean back to the Good Karma Brands team. His extensive experience and passion for great content will be invaluable as we continue to evolve 101.7 The Truth,” said Greg Scalzo, Vice President and Market Manager at Good Karma Brands Milwaukee. “With the new programming changes, we are confident our listeners will enjoy an even more engaging lineup, starting their mornings with Jammin’ with Juice and staying informed and connected throughout the day with Truth to Power and The Truth Unfiltered.”

