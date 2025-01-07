MILWAUKEE – Winter in Wisconsin means bundling up and finding the nearest ice rink or sledding hill. But if there isn’t much snow (and you aren’t able to get to one of the local ski hills), there are other options to take advantage of.

Calie Herbst, editor of Milwaukee With Kids, joined WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday to run through some fun indoor options that are available.

Slick City Action Park – “The kids loved this place,” Herbst said. “A lot of our readers have checked it out. Cool twisty slides and launch slides. There was a large area under construction, it’s definitely a work in progress. But the kids have already asked to go back.

Brown Deer Ice Rink – “It’s a state of the art refrigerated ice rink,” she explained. “This (rink) can operate above freezing temperatures. If you really want to go ice skating you can (no matter the temp).”

Herbst also mentioned two bookstores that are becoming popular for avid readers. Wonderland Books in Shorewood and Epilogue books in Menomonee Falls.