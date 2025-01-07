CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — People are asked to avoid the trails and roads on the north end of Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls because of a logging operation.

The Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department is focusing on the wooded area between Flag Hill, Wheaton Street, Hwy S and Glen Loch to remove dead and dying trees with large logging equipment. Officials from Dahlby Conservation Services LLC say that “[i]t is very difficult for the loggers and truck drivers to see people and pets”.

Logging operation at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls. Image courtesy of Dahlby Conservation Services.

As a safety precaution, all trails and roads leading towards the North end of Irvine Park are closed to walkers, hikers, and biking with no exceptions. Forestry officials have added signage of the closures, but they are still experiencing walkers and joggers going into the closed areas after the large equipment work is done for the day.

This poses a continued safety hazard, because according to Mike Dahlby of Dahlby Conservation Services, “I have personally been inspecting the site when logging equipment was inactive and have witnessed large limbs falling down within the areas that have been cut. There may be NO logging activity, but the danger persists until a few wind events blow hanging limbs free from the canopy of residual trees.”

Irvine Park logging operation in Chippewa Falls. Image courtesy of Dahlby Conservation Services LLC.

Irvine Park Trail Closures in Chippewa Falls. Image courtesy of the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department.

Forestry officials say all the trails located at the lower part of Irvine Park are open, and alternate walking routes include Erickson Park, Casper Park, Kemper’s Woods, Hallie Marsh State Wildlife Area, Joas Nature Preserve, Ice Age Trail, and Old Abe Trail.