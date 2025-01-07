MILWAUKEE— A chase leads to a crash on Milwaukee’s north side into a Milwaukee Public Library.

A Milwaukee County Sheriffs Office squad was surveilling a home in the neighborhood of N 2nd and W. Lloyd Street, attempting to locate a 36-year-old man wanted for a prior burglary, as well as fleeing and eluding police.

The suspect fled in a vehicle around 1:30p.m. allowing for MCSO detectives to give chase.

In an effort to evade authorities, the suspect ran a red light at Martin Luther King Drive and West Locust Street and crashed into another vehicle before driving into the construction entrance of a Milwaukee Public Library on the corner.

A 23-year-old construction worker inside the building was hurt but will be ok.

The drivers of both cars were not hurt but there was serious damage to the cars.

Sheriffs Office vehicles were not damaged and no deputies were hurt.

Charges are pending.