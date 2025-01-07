What’s On Tap:

Sandy Maxx talks about Madison’s unique competition where they are having residents send in funny names for their snow plow equipment. Sandy talks about the Wisconsin chef appearing on Deal or No Deal Island. Sandy reacts to the passing of singer songwriter Pete Yarrow from Peter, Paul and Mary. Stories and reactions from the “Green and Gold” movie kickoff including comedian Charlie Berens and actor Craig T. Nelson. Updates on Sandy’s dry January including her best non-alcoholic beers.