ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A Costco brand cough medicine has been recalled by the manufacturer due to potential contamination with a foreign material.

LNK International Inc. has recalled a specific lot of Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion, purchased between Oct 30 and Nov 30, 2024. Affected units are marked with the lot code P140082.

The company reports the shipment was accidentally released after being rejected due to potential contamination.

Anyone who purchased a bottle marked with that code is asked to return the remainder of the medicine to Costco for a full refund.

They are advised not to continue using any of the remaining medicine.