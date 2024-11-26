MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County employees now have more options for health services at no extra cost, thanks to a partnership with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Workforce Health and American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced the opening of 2 employee health clinics opening this week for services exclusively for county employees.

“When our workforce is healthy, they are better equipped to serve our communities, provide the services our residents depend on, and contribute to building a stronger, more vibrant Milwaukee County,” said County Executive Crowley. “Our partnership with Froedtert & MCW is a step forward in helping lower health care costs by making sure every employee has access to the care and resources they need to stay healthy. This is a milestone that shows our ongoing commitment to health, wellness and racial equity, both in our workplace and across Milwaukee County. “

Services provided by board-certified Advanced Practice Providers from Froedtert & MCW at the clinics include treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, preventive care, on-site lab testing, and select medications and vaccines. These are provided for no out-of-pocket costs or additional fees to employees, even if they don’t participate in the county’s health insurance plan.

“I commend Milwaukee County for continuing to make forward-looking decisions by taking an active role in providing solutions to improve employee health and help manage costs,” said Patti Kneiser, Vice President-Employer Services at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network.

The locations currently open include at the Milwaukee County Courthouse in Room G2-B and Vel Phillips Juvenile Justice Center in Room G128, with the last location at the Wilson Senior Center’s Room 112 scheduled to open in 2025.

There are over 4,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal Milwaukee County employees who are eligible to use these services.