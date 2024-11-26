MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies arrest a Milwaukee man after a chase and crash involving a U-Haul truck.

Detectives had been looking for the 44-year-old man, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a recent homicide. He was spotted around 9:45am in a residential neighborhood near 8th and Brown.

Then he entered the U-Haul and fled from deputies. During the pursuit, he sideswiped multiple vehicles, including a Milwaukee County transit bus, eventually hitting a utility pole near 52nd and Glendale.

He was arrested, along with a 43-year-old woman who was in the vehicle with him. No other injuries were reported.

The man was also wanted for probation and possible sex offender registry violations. Criminal charges are pending.