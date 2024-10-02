BEI:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio tied the game in the eighth with his second homer of the night and Garrett Mitchell delivered a two-run shot later in the inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday that evened their NL Wild Card Series.

The teams will play a decisive Game 3 on Thursday night. The Brewers will attempt to become the first team to rally win a best-of-three Wild Card Series after losing the opener since MLB went to this expanded playoff format in 2022.

Milwaukee trailed 3-2 when Chourio led off the eighth by homering to right-center off losing pitcher Phil Maton, making his fourth appearance on the mound in five days. The 20-year-old rookie also opened the bottom of the first inning with a drive to right against Sean Manaea, becoming the youngest player to hit a leadoff homer in the postseason.

After Blake Perkins singled and William Contreras hit into a double play, Willy Adames kept the eighth inning alive with a single. Mitchell then sent a first-pitch curveball just over the wall in right-center, a 390-foot shot that sent the American Family Field crowd into a frenzy.

Devin Williams retired the side in order in the ninth to earn the save. Joe Ross picked up the win after pitching 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Chourio is the second-youngest player to homer twice in a postseason game, behind 19-year-old Andruw Jones for Atlanta in the 1996 World Series opener at Yankee Stadium.

The Mets had taken the lead in the second inning after a Brewers pitcher again made a critical mistake around first base.

With the score tied 1-all, the Mets had one out and nobody on in the second when Starling Marte hit a routine grounder to first baseman Rhys Hoskins, whose throw bounced off Frankie Montas’ glove as the right-hander went to cover the bag.

After Montas failed to catch Hoskins’ throw, he failed to get the next two Mets hitters out. Tyrone Taylor and Francisco Alvarez hit consecutive singles, with the latter hit bringing home Marte. Francisco Lindor followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Taylor.

It marked the second straight night the Mets rallied after a Brewers pitcher botched a play at first base. New York trailed 4-3 with two outs in the fifth inning of their 8-4 victory Tuesday when Joel Payamps was late getting to first base on a grounder to Hoskins, enabling Jose Iglesias to slide headfirst safely to spark a five-run outburst.

Milwaukee got one run back in the fifth when Brice Turang hit a leadoff double and scored on Perkins’ sacrifice fly.

UP NEXT

Rookie RHP Tobias Myers (9-6, 3.00 ERA) will start for the Brewers in Game 3. The Mets hadn’t announced a Game 3 starter, though LHP Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75) was the most likely candidate.